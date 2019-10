The issue of migration, and in particular the dangers people face, has become a huge issue across the world over the last decade.

We have become depressingly familiar with stories about people being found in trucks or bodies washing up on European beaches.

We talk to Ahmad Al-Rashid, who made his own perilous journey from Syria to the UK, and Mohamed Yahya, from the United Nations Development Programme, who’s been researching why migrants make journeys they know put their lives at risk.