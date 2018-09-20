Sweeping review of rail network announced after timetabling chaos

Months of delays, cancellations, overcrowding and furious commuters – and a complete lack of leadership from all those in charge of the railways, according to an official report.

The Transport Secretary Chris Grayling refused to take the blame – saying a “system problem” was behind the chaos caused by this year’s timetable changes.

He’s announced a ‘sweeping’ review of the entire rail network, insisting renationalisation was not the answer.