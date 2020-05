Councils in England are in danger of being forced to make sweeping cuts if they don’t get more cash, according to the Local Government Association.

The first full look at council finances since the Coronavirus crisis struck in March shows the three point two billion pounds given to them by the government to cope with the pandemic has run out – and they say they’ll need almost double that to get to the end of the financial year.