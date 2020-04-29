Surviving coronavirus after weeks in intensive care

There have been many, far too many deaths already in this pandemic, but also stories of survival.

In what’s becoming a ritual, patients who leave intensive care are applauded out by staff, becoming rare beacons of hope.

But for those who do survive intensive care treatment, their lives are likely to be shaped by the experience for a long time to come.

Our correspondent Andy Davies has spoken to two patients who have been released in the last week about their experiences and the formidable physical and psychological challenges which lie ahead.