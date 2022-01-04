Survey finds Britain will lag behind competitors in economic recovery from Covid

Staff shortages, supply chain crises, lockdowns and inflation – between Covid and Brexit you might be tempted to think that the UK economy has been in a constant state of emergency.

A survey of economists carried out by the Financial Times has found that Britain will lag behind other developed nations in its economic recovery from the pandemic with warnings of falling living standards and poorer households hit hardest.

We spoke to John Stepek, executive editor at Money Week and Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors.