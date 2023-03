There were some big names among the rebels but when it came to the vote on Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, the rebellion was somewhat on the small side.

Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Priti Patel joined DUP MPs and some hardline Tory backbenchers in saying they could not support the Prime Minister’s Windsor Framework.

But 515 MPs said they could. Only 29 MPs voted against.