Sunak warns ‘tough choices ahead’ for economy, over taxes and spending

‘Tough choices’ lie ahead, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned, as the economy continues to count the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he wouldn’t reveal which taxes would have to go up, or whether there would be spending cuts, despite Boris Johnson’s promise of no more austerity.

Among the major job cuts announced today are 573 at Buzz Bingo, 520 at the BBC, and 180 at the Guardian.

This was as £4.1 billion in VAT cuts came into force across the hospitality sector, which has been especially hard hit by the crisis.