Rishi Sunak is facing calls to apologise for making a transgender dig at Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs, while Brianna Ghey’s mother was visiting parliament.

The Labour leader accused him of shameful behaviour, while Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, said the comments were “dehumanising” and “degrading”.

It’s the second time this week the Prime Minister has been accused of being tone deaf, after accepting a thousand pound bet over his Rwanda deal.