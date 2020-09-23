Sunak to announce replacement for furlough scheme as he cancels budget

There will be no budget this year.

Instead, the Chancellor will focus on plans to protect millions of jobs in the sectors worst hit by the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Businesses across the UK have been demanding action as the furlough scheme comes to an end: tomorrow Rishi Sunak will announce what he can offer to ease the pressure on firms – especially in areas like hospitality and travel – who fear they will struggle to make it through the winter. Senior business figures have been revealing the sheer scale of the crisis they face.