Sunak says he acted “pretty decisively” by sacking Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman

Rishi Sunak has insisted he acted “pretty decisively” by sacking Nadhim Zahawi for breaching the ministerial code and promised to restore “integrity” to politics.

The prime minister also insisted he had followed the “right process”. Opposition parties argued that he should have acted sooner.

Allies of the ousted Tory chairman complained it was too soon and that he wasn’t allowed to make his case.

It all overshadowed the governments’ announcement of new resources to deal with the crisis in NHS emergency care.