Rishi Sunak has pleaded with unions to call off strike action as health workers prepare to walk out this week over pay.

Up to 100,000 nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to take part in a second day of action tomorrow.

And ambulance staff in England and Wales are due to strike on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister insisted the government was “happy to sit down and talk” with unions but ministers have so far refused to discuss pay.