In a pertinent illustration of how events here in the Middle East spill into other parts of the world, George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain focused his Rochdale by-election campaign on the Israel-Gaza war.

He’s now the town’s new MP. The Prime Minister took to the podium in Downing Street this evening to denounce him and to issue a warning about what he said were ‘forces here at home trying to tear us apart.’