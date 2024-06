Matt Frei: Rishi Sunak has refused to say how many Tory insiders are under investigation for allegedly placing bets on the general election date – although he said anyone who had broken the rules would be “booted out”.

A new poll by YouGov shows more than three quarter of voters think anyone found guilty of wrongdoing in the election gambling scandal should face criminal prosecution.

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of a “total lack of leadership” over the issue.