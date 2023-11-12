Sudden cardiac death affecting 12 young people every week – what is this ‘silent killer’?

Clarissa Nicholls It’s been described as a “silent killer” of young, seemingly fit people.

The charity Cardiac Risk in the Young estimates that every week, at least 12 people aged between 14 and 35 suffer sudden cardiac death – and 1 in 300 may carry the condition.

A leading pathologist has told this programme they believe those figures are an under-estimate.

The mother of one young woman who died is campaigning for grassroots sports clubs to give young athletes – who are potentially most at risk – mandatory heart screening by specialists.

This story was produced by Claire Sinka.