Sub-postmasters win court battle against Post Office

A group of sub-postmasters have hailed a High Court victory in their ongoing legal battle against the Post Office over a computer system they say caused them to be accused of theft and false accounting.

More than 550 people are involved in a group legal action over the accounting system – all former heads of individual post office branches, who were sacked or even jailed over financial losses.

In the first of four court cases, a High Court judge described a culture of “secrecy and excessive confidentiality” at the Post Office.