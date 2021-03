Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she would have resigned if she had been found to have broken the ministerial code, but that she would not be “bullied” out of office.

Ms Sturgeon has survived a no-confidence vote brought by the Scottish Conservatives.

But a cross-party committee investigating her government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond said they had made serious flaws and that Ms Sturgeon had misled parliament.