Sturgeon sets out ‘cautious’ Scotland release from lockdown

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been setting out her plan for easing the current lockdown.

Northern Ireland is set to learn next week how its restrictions will be eased.

The Welsh Government has already revealed some details of how it will lift lockdown, with further detail about reopening the economy to follow in a fortnight’s time.

Across the UK, the latest 24-hour government figures show a further 548 people are reported to have died with Covid, bringing the UK total to more than 121,000.

There have been another 8,500 new cases in the UK. But 192,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

Nearly 18 million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

Nicola Sturgeon promised a “substantial reopening” from late April, but warned that will only happen “if all goes to plan”.