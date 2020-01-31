Sturgeon says SNP will ‘ramp up’ indyref2 campaign

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has declared that Scotland is being taken out of the European Union “against the wishes of the overwhelming majority” of people there – calling it a moment of profound sadness.

But she also seized the chance to warn that her Scottish National Party would now “ramp up” its campaign for independence.