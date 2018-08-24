Sturgeon: Salmond complaints cannot be “swept under the carpet”

The forecast for the next 5 days
In typical combative style, Alex Salmond came out fighting against the allegations of sexual harassment made against him. First he launched a legal battle against the investigation into him by the Scottish Government. Then he took to the airways to protest his innocence. The Daily Record newspaper reported that the allegations sprang from his conduct while he was Scotland’s first minister. The newspaper also said that details have been handed to Police Scotland, but the force would not comment on any inquiry.