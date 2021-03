Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared of breaching the ministerial code in relation to sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor, Alex Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon said she welcomed the conclusion of an independent inquiry by James Hamilton QC, saying she had tried to act at all times with integrity and in the public interest.

A no confidence vote in Ms Sturgeon now has no chance of success after the Greens said they would not support it.