11 Dec 2019

Sturgeon brands Johnson ‘danger to Scotland’

Scotland Correspondent

In Scotland, the Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been campaigning in Edinburgh with a direct attack on Boris Johnson, describing him as “the greatest danger to Scotland of any Tory Prime Minister in modern times”.

Our Scotland Correspondent Ciaran Jenkins joins us from Glasgow.