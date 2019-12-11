Sturgeon brands Johnson ‘danger to Scotland’

In Scotland, the Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been campaigning in Edinburgh with a direct attack on Boris Johnson, describing him as “the greatest danger to Scotland of any Tory Prime Minister in modern times”.

Our Scotland Correspondent Ciaran Jenkins joins us from Glasgow.