Study aims to find why some people with coronavirus are more susceptible to serious illness

A new study is investigating the effect of conditions like obesity and diabetes in an effort to find out why some people get so ill from coronavirus – while others barely have symptoms.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and the University of Nottingham’s Panther study is trying to find out whether the answer lies in our genes. Their study, tracking more than 600 healthcare workers, aims to better understand susceptibility, immunity and transmission of Covid-19.

Our Health and Social Care Editor Victoria Macdonald reports.