Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised after a major U-turn by the Government on A-Level results in England.

Tens of thousands of students will now get higher grades, while Wales and Northern Ireland have made similar about-turns.

It has meant days of anxiety and stress for students who thought their plans for the future had been destroyed.

So, are things now any more hopeful?

We talk to students at the Ernest Bevin college in Tooting, south London.