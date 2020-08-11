Students react to Scottish government’s u-turn over ‘downgraded’ exam results

Tens of thousands of Scottish pupils will have their exam results upgraded after a dramatic u-turn by Scotland’s education secretary.

John Swinney’s about turn followed outrage over this year’s results with concerns that students from less affluent backgrounds had been unfairly treated.

Pupils in Scotland are starting a phased return to school this week – and there’s a mixture of anticipation at seeing their friends again and anxiety over all the health and safety measures which have had to be put in place.