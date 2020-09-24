Students in Scotland banned from visiting parents

As university lectures begin in much of Scotland, students have been ordered not to go to pubs, clubs or restaurants, they’ve been told they must download the Scottish contact tracing app and also ordered not to return home to visit their parents.

The Scottish government imposed stricter rules after a major Covid outbreak at Glasgow University where over a hundred students tested positive.

Two universities in Liverpool have moved most of their teaching online after students and staff tested positive.

Our Scotland correspondent Ciaran Jenkins reports.