Tough new restrictions have been brought in for households in the North East, after a sharp rise in cases.

From Wednesday, households in seven areas will not be allowed to mix indoors – even in pubs and restaurants.

In today’s other main developments: 4,044 new cases have been confirmed, another 13 people have died, and the total number of UK deaths from Covid 19 now stands at 42,001.

Many students have been forced to self-isolate in their dorms as the outbreak spreads on campuses.