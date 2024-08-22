Stuck in legal limbo: Will there be change for prisoners on IPPs?

The scandal of prisoners on indeterminate sentences or IPPs has plagued successive governments.

These are offenders who have served their time but are forced to languish in prison, stuck in legal limbo.

The new government acknowledges the scandal, but says the justice system is broken across the board. In this special report by Martin Read we speak to a woman whose brother took his own life because of an IPP.

But first we hear from Nick Bidar, who was sentenced to 8 years but has served 16.

He told us the impact his latest parole rejection has had on him.

His words are spoken by an actor.