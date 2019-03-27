Struggling to get by in a seaside town

The forecast for the next 5 days
While Westminster has spent almost three years consumed by Brexit, issues which literally mean life or death for some people have gone largely ignored.
New figures reveal that people in the country’s worst-hit areas can expect to die years sooner than those in the most affluent.
This programme spent a week in the seaside town of Rhyl, where many families struggle to put a meal on the table, with others trapped in temporary accommodation. These are their stories.