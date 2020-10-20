Channel 4 News
20 Oct 2020

Strictest Covid-19 lockdown imposed on Greater Manchester after talks collapse

Political Editor

Not to act now would put the lives of Manchester residents at risk, declared Boris Johnson, as he announced that the whole of Greater Manchester would be put under Tier 3 restrictions from the end of this week. But it’s still not clear how much financial support is still on the table after talks with civic leaders broke down without agreement. The Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham could barely contain his anger, declaring that “we need to carry people with us, not crush their spirit” – and warning of a “winter of hardship” ahead.