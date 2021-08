Dramatic footage showing the final moments of Sudesh Amman’s life after he was shot by undercover police has been shown at his inquest.

The 20-year-old, who had been released just 10 days earlier from Belmarsh Prison, where he’d been serving time for terror offences, had stabbed two people at random in a south London street.

The inquest heard from members of the 24-hour armed police surveillance team who’d been following his every move.