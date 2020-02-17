Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
17 Feb 2020

Storm Dennis: will Yorkshire flood defences hold?

North of England Correspondent

The army was brought in to parts of Yorkshire over the weekend to help with flood defences. And on the whole they seem to have worked. 

The army was brought in to parts of Yorkshire over the weekend to help with flood defences. And on the whole they seem to have worked.

In York today, with the River Ouse rising, it was feared there might be flooding. But it’s a city with significant defences and well used to coping.