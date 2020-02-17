Storm Dennis: will Yorkshire flood defences hold?

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
The army was brought in to parts of Yorkshire over the weekend to help with flood defences. And on the whole they seem to have worked.
The army was brought in to parts of Yorkshire over the weekend to help with flood defences. And on the whole they seem to have worked.
In York today, with the River Ouse rising, it was feared there might be flooding. But it’s a city with significant defences and well used to coping.