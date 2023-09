Thirty years after the teenager Stephen Lawrence was murdered by a racist gang – a new immersive theatrical experience has just opened, set on the same bus he was waiting for before he was killed.

The Architect is inspired by the profession Stephen dreamed of becoming – and explores the rich potential of Black lives, hopes and dreams.

Keme Nzerem joined the actors on the bus journey through South London – and asked the director and cast how they’d managed to find hope through such tragedy.