The first Black person, and the sixth woman to become president of the Law Society, Stephnie Boyce, ran four times before smashing through that glass ceiling and now represents some two hundred thousand solicitors in England and Wales.

She’s just been named on The Powerlist 2022, an annual event that honours Black leaders from different sectors of society.

Ayshah Tull spoke to her and began by asking what inspired her to become the lawyer she is today.