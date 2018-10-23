Stepfather responds to former Tory MP’s ‘pathetic cretin’ tweet

He’s long been a committed Brexiteer, first as a Tory backbencher and then later as chief of staff to the Brexit Secretary, until David Davis resigned this summer.

But now Stewart Jackson has been asked to apologise after leaving an offensive comment on the picture of a child being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

After an online backlash Mr Jackson took down his comment and clarified that he was in fact talking about the child’s stepfather, Anthony Hobley, who gives us his reaction.