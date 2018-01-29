Steep increase in fatal stabbings in London in 2017, new figures show

The scale and devastation of knife crime in the capital is laid bare today. New Metropolitan Police figures obtained by Channel 4 News show a steep increase in fatal stabbings in 2017, with the number of teenage victims doubling.

Despite both the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Mayor of London promising to tackle the violence on London’s streets, the number of young lives lost to stab wounds is not letting up. Channel 4 News speaks to the grieving father who lost a son.