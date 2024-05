The Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has announced the six first steps his government would make if he wins the General Election later this year. The promises include cutting NHS waiting lists and recruiting more teachers. But the overarching theme was stability and caution with the public finances.

Sir Keir said the policies were a “down payment on change” and he blamed the economic crisis during Liz Truss’s premiership for the fact that he was not being more ambitious.