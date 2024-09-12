Starmer says ‘NHS must reform or die’, here’s how to save it

A damning new report, commissioned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his health secretary Wes Streeting, has laid bare the shocking state of the NHS – crumbling buildings, outdated machines and thousands of patients unnecessarily dying because of long waits in A&E.

In response to Lord Darzi’s report, the PM says the NHS “must reform or die” – but what will that reform actually look like?

This is not the first critical report into the NHS – and Starmer’s is far from the first government to promise reform. So why would it be any different this time?

On this week’s Political Fourcast, Krishnan Guru-Murthy discusses how to fix the National Health Service with Labour MP Allison Gardner, who worked with the NHS as a scientific advisor on AI, Conservative MP Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, who worked as a Medical officer in the British army and later as a surgeon in the NHS, and Channel 4 News’ Health and Social Care editor Victoria Macdonald.

Produced by Shaheen Sattar, Silvia Maresca, Calum Fraser, Helene Cacace.

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.