Starmer says NHS must ‘reform or die’ – but how?

‘Broken but not beaten’ was the prime minister’s summary of the health service today as he listed ways to rebuild it.

Moving more care to the community and moving from sickness to prevention were among them, but extra funding was not.

So how do you address the other lists without more money? The waiting list in England is up again – to £7.6 million.

Then there’s the long list of repairs needed to NHS buildings.

Lord Darzi’s independent review published today said the capital investment backlog is at £37 billion.