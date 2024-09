The Prime Minister has set out what he called a major reset in Britain’s relationship with Europe as he held talks with the German Chancellor in Berlin.

As part of attempts to boost trade and foster closer relations, Sir Keir Starmer was asked if he’d back a new youth mobility exchange scheme, which would allow young people from the EU a limited time to live, work or study in the UK and vice versa.

He said today’s talks didn’t go into that, but focused on trade, defence and migration instead