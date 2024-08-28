Starmer proclaims British-German treaty but will it bear fruit?

Britain and Germany will start work on a “bilateral cooperation treaty” to deepen relations across a range of topics from migration to defence and trade. Unlikely to radically change existing British-German positions, both leaders hope it might at least provide an economic boost.

By Georg von Harrach, Europe reporter

Sir Keir Starmer has been in Berlin for the launch of negotiations for a UK-Germany treaty which he called “a once in a generation chance to deliver for working people in Britain and in Germany.”

Downing Street said the aim was “to boost business and trade, deepen defence and security cooperation, and increase joint action on illegal migration.”

In truth, the amount of new cooperation the UK can reach with most European countries is limited by Brexit and the existing deals the UK has with the European Union.

A joint declaration after the meeting acknowledged that any British-German agreement must be in line with “Germany’s membership of the EU, and the UK’s relationship with the EU.”

The British Prime Minister was quick to emphasise that although he wants a “reset with the EU…that does not mean reversing Brexit.”

So how much can be achieved in a pact which Starmer says he hopes will be concluded ‘by the end of the year?’

On illegal migration, the Prime Minister promised to “renew our commitment” to the Calais Group – involving meetings between the Home Secretary and interior ministers of Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Germany. An important forum for raising concerns about small boats, but nothing new.

On security and defence, Britain already has extensive agreement through NATO to which both the UK and Germany are signed up members. I understand British ministers have taken early tentative steps to explore adding security and defence cooperation to the existing Brexit deal with the EU. But this is at its early stages.

Where there is a potential with Germany directly is in trade.

The British economy has fared better than expected in the first half of this year, but flatlined in June and economists are warning of choppy waters ahead. Meanwhile, German economic growth dropped slightly in the second quarter of this year raising fears that Europe’s largest economy is stuck in stagnation.

Pharmaceuticals, the car industry and chemicals are some of the sectors important for both Germany and the UK. The British Prime Minister notably met the boss of engineering giant, Siemens, during his visit to Berlin.

“It is important to me that the contacts between our societies, between Germans and Brits, have declined massively after Brexit and because of the Covid-19 pandemic”, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz, standing next to Starmer.

“We want to change that. People who know each other well, understand each other better.”

“Keir Starmer and I see it very similarly. And that is why we want to further intensify the exchange between Germany and Great Britain at this level too” he added.

Starmer said a British-German treaty would provide a “boost to our trading relations. Germany [is], of course, already the UK’s second largest trading partner in the world and through that, a chance to create jobs here and in the United Kingdom. And deliver that most precious of goods, for both our countries: Economic growth.”

The British Prime Minister continues his short European tour by heading to Paris for the opening of the Paralympics before meeting President Macron.

France is currently embroiled in domestic affairs as it tries to agree on a new prime minister following an election which put an alliance of greens and left parties in first place, but no one with an overall majority.

Nonetheless, President Macron is alive to the prospects of a new British appetite to build on its Brexit deal. The President met with Ireland’s Taoiseach, Simon Harris, yesterday.

According to the Élysée, the two discussed “the prospects for the relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom”, amongst other pressing topics.