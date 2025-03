The prime minister has told parliament the UK must “never choose between either side of the Atlantic”.

Sir Keir Starmer also said President Trump’s commitment to peace in Ukraine is “sincere” and should not be doubted. But just after he spoke, Donald Trump issued a furious put down to President Zelenskyy for saying that peace with Russia was far off.

And he slapped down Europe’s leaders for saying they could not do the job without the US, demanding to know¬† – “What are they thinking?”