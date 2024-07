A government in a hurry. Today Sir Keir Starmer began a tour of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales – underlining his intention to ‘reset’ relations with the devolved governments.

His Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper has announced a fast-track recruitment process for the boss of a new UK Border Security Command.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy was off to Berlin, Warsaw and Stockholm. And John Healy, the new Defence Secretary is already in Ukraine.