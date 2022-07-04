Stalked: the story of Gracie Spinks – did police fail to spot a killer?

It’s just over a year since 23-year-old Gracie Spinks was found dead after reporting being stalked

It’s just over a year since 23-year-old Gracie Spinks was found dead after reporting being stalked by her colleague Michael Sellers.

Her family says a new Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation (IOPC) seems to confirm their worst nightmare that police didn’t fulfil their duty to investigate properly and that their daughter’s death might have been preventable.

In today’s episode our reporter Anja Popp tells Minnie about what happened to Gracie, the findings of the IOPC report and how Gracie’s family are now fighting for change in the name of Gracie.

If you have been affected by any of the issues covered in that report, you can find a range of places to seek help by visiting channel4.com/support

Produced by: Nina Hodgson