Staff and residents at supported living services in England say they are unable to access testing available to care homes

While many staff in care homes feel insulted by the Prime Minister’s comments – those in supported living tell us they feel completely forgotten.

Supported living services in England provide help or suitable accommodation for people who find it hard to cope at home, often because of physical or learning disabilities – but staff and residents say they’re still unable to access the widespread testing which has now been made available to care homes.

Some providers and relatives have told this programme that they have got so desperate, they had to lie to get vulnerable residents tested.