Spy nerve agent case – policeman conscious after ‘reckless attack’

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said the alleged attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter was a “brazen and reckless attack”. But she stopped short of blaming Russia. And Russia has denied involvement. The pair are still critically ill, but the police officer who went to their aid is now able to speak from his intensive care bed. A total of 21 people have been treated since the incident. Meanwhile details have begun to emerge of Sergei Skripal’s dealings with the British security services.