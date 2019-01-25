Speedboat killer to remain in custody in Georgia

The forecast for the next 5 days
Jack Shepherd, the man dubbed the speedboat killer, will stay in custody in Georgia for another three months before extradition proceedings, telling a court in Tbilisi he was “suicidally depressed”.
Shepherd, who’s been on the run since being found guilty at the Old Bailey, in his absence, of killing 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, claimed today that the decision to take her on a speedboat date had been his greatest regret.