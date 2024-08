The 17-year-old charged with the murder of three young girls at a dance class in Southport has been named as Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

A judge ruled he could be identified days before he turns 18 to help prevent the spread of misinformation.

He’s also charged with the attempted murder of 10 others. Five of those children were in a critical condition, but are now stable.