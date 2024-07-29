Southport: 17-year-old arrested after attack after kids dance class

A 17 year old boy is in custody and will be questioned by police – after an horrific knife attack near Liverpool which left two children dead and nine injured – six of them critically. Two adults are also in critical condition.

The attack happened at a building housing a summer holiday club on Hart Street in Southport – where a childrens’ dance and yoga class was being held.

The victims were taken to the Alder Hey Children’s hospital, Aintree University hospital, and Southport and Formby Hospital.