1 Jun 2020

Some vulnerable people can go outside for first time in 10 weeks

Health and Social Care Correspondent

People in England and Wales who have been forced to shield themselves from any social contact because of medical conditions were told they could go outdoors again today, ten weeks after the lockdown began.

The group of just over 2 million people includes organ transplant recipients, people with specific cancers and severe respiratory conditions.

But many remain worried about the sudden change of advice from the government, amid concerns from some scientists that ministers are moving too quickly in easing the lock down.