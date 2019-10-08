Some of today’s politicians have learned propaganda tricks from 1930s fascists, says Yale professor

Democracy is a fragile creation, and the Yale professor and historian of fascism Timothy Snyder should know.

His best selling book, ‘On Tyranny’, offers some practical and political advice for resisting authoritarianism. Professor Snyder had the American reader in mind when he wrote it. But can we learn anything from his work?

I spoke to him earlier and I began by asking him if he saw parallels between the United States and what’s happening in British politics right now.